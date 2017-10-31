Halloween 2017: Dog Lovers, Feast Your Eyes On These Pics From A 'Howl'oween Parade Halloween 2017: The only thing scary about these 'paw'dorable dogs in their Halloween costumes is how scary cute they look!

The Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade took place in Long Beach, California on Sunday and saw more than 500 costumed canines show off their creative costumes with their humans. The winner of the parade received dog food for a year . Lucky dog! But it wasn't all fun and games, the organisers used the "pup"rade to raise money for animal welfare programs. Here are seven adorable dogs dressed to the (ca)nines for Halloween.This pug dressed as a hot dog totally stole the show. Who doesn't love a good pun? Clever dog!Continuing the food theme, this human dressed up as a chef and dressed her dog up as a lobster in a pot.Chulo the dog made the cutest "beast." Chulo's human put on a pretty yellow gown to dress up as "Belle" from the popular Disney classic Beauty and the Beast. Take a closer look at the picture and you'll spot Lumiere and Cogsworth as well.Scooty the very talented dog dressed both as a pilot and a plane. Ready for take-off?These "fiercely" cute dogs dressed as a zebra and a lion. Rawr! Their human was a giraffe.Who doesn't love a little colour? This dog was pretty in pink! Oh-so-precious.And finally, the winners of the parade were Lucy, a boston terrier dressed as Cat in the Hat, and her owner dressed as Thing 1 - characters from the very popular children's book The Cat in the Hat, written and illustrated by Theodor Geisel, better known to the world as Dr Seuss.Which costumed canine was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below!Haven't had your fill of cute animals this Halloween? Click here to see a bunch of zoo animals who had a pumpkin party to celebrate the hair-raising holiday.Happy Halloween!Click for more trending news