The Simpsons Producers Edit Explicit Content From Upcoming Halloween Special

A risque joke between Homer and Marge was adjusted to keep the humor clean.

A nasty joke between Homer and Marge had to be changed for the upcoming Simpsons Halloween special, Treehouse of Horror XXXV, according to The Metro. The new episode is expected to be the scariest Halloween special yet when it airs in the US tonight. It will parody the basketball documentary The Last Dance and the film Venom.

A filthy joke about Homer and Marge had to be changed, according to Matt Selman, the show's boss.

"In this Denim episode, Homer is wearing the pants. The pants don't want to leave Marge, but Homer wants to hook up with Marge," showrunner Matt Selman toldThe Metro.

"We cut to them in bed satisfied-the original line was, "That was the best dry humping of my life." ... But then we couldn't say "dry humping," but then sometimes the replacement is equally funny.

"Marge [instead] goes, "That was the best outer course of my life." That's funnier, right?

The Simpsons has been on our screens for close to 35 years, having premiered in December 1989, and has remained a staple of the TV guide ever since. Discussing how those in the writers room have adapted their comedic styles in those years, against a backdrop of ever-changing times, Selman explained that they have no desire to compete with other shows, reported The Metro.

"Certainly when we're doing a Moe show, a lot of unusable material is pitched," he quipped.

"We all channel our inner Moes; it's a dangerous thing. I feel like other shows can actually be edgy and dirty and weird so much better than we can. Like Family Guy, or South Park, or Rick and Morty-we're not going to out them them.For me, it's like, Let's do what we do... let's just do emotional, observant, humanity-based comedy and satire. Stuff that really made the show exciting in the beginning-and not try to out Family Guy Family Guy, because you're never going to do it."