The Simpsons Does It Again. It's 'Funniest' Prediction Comes True

American sitcom The Simpsons has made a reputation for accurately predicting future events. Now, producer David Mirkin has revealed the “funniest” prediction from the series that even the makers didn't imagine would come true. “Yes, predicting Donald Trump would be president is still one of the funniest predictions we ever made,” the 69-year-old told The New York Post at the Vulture Festival.

Mr Mirkin also shared his favourite prediction of all time he wouldn't mind coming to life soon. “I think Lisa as president is a great one and I still believe that will happen, so that's something everybody can look forward to!” he said.

Spilling the secret behind their predictions coming true so frequently, the producer quipped, “You know, this is kind of a secret I don't tell everybody. But people ask, how do we do that, how do we predict … Various times in the writers' room, time travellers appear, tell us things, just to put in the show and mess with people's minds, and it works perfectly!”

The Simpsons writers will never avoid a controversial subject if it's something they find important to address in the show, he said, “We always try to go after anything important.”

“Anything that people care about, there is a way to approach it with humour and compassion and empathy and incredible meanness all at the same time. Everybody always has their ideas, everybody has their own opinions and it's all completely valid, except people who don't like the show — they are wrong!” said Mirkin.

As for the future of The Simpsons, Mirkin shared, “We would like to go another 36 seasons, but the world will not exist that long, so that's the only sad [part]. I mean our next prediction is going to be the end of the earth, but you'll see — it's coming up!”