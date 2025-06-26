<i>The Simpsons</i> Say Goodbye To Core Family Member In Season 36 Finale

"The Simpsons" concluded its 36th season with a surprising plot twist: the death of Marge Simpson, the family matriarch voiced by Julie Kavner. The shocking event occurred during a flash-forward scene 35 years into the future, depicting Bart, Lisa, and Maggie as adults. In the episode titled "Estranger Things", Marge's greatest fear materialises as her elder children drift apart after outgrowing "The Itchy & Scratchy Show", which had been a shared bond.

The episode features a brief funeral scene and a moment where Lisa references her "late mother", revealing Marge's passing. Although the cause of death is not disclosed, Lisa later reads a letter from Marge "to be opened after I pass," in which a younger-looking Marge deems it "very unlikely" that she would die before her husband, Homer.

Marge's Story Ends in a Flash-Forward

In the episode titled 'Estranger Things', a flash-forward reveals Marge Simpson's death, a fact highlighted by a song during a montage showing mourners at her tombstone, which reads "Beloved wife, mother and pork-chop seasoner." The episode jumps 35 years into the future, where Lisa returns to Springfield to find Bart and Homer in the family home. Homer is then sent to Florida, prompting Lisa and Bart to reunite.

A posthumous video message from Marge urges her children to stay connected. The family eventually reunites at 742 Evergreen Terrace. Though her death is confirmed, the cause and circumstances are not explicitly shown, leaving it to the imagination. In the afterlife, Marge seems to have found happiness, possibly with her high school crush, Ringo Starr. While Marge is gone, her impact on her family and the show remains.