Half-Eaten Food, Trash Everywhere: Video Shows Filthy Airbnb Left Behind By Guests, Sparks Debate

A woman running an Airbnb property has gone viral after sharing the shocking condition of her home following a guest checkout, highlighting the challenges hosts face when visitors leave spaces in disarray. In the video, the host captures her reaction as she walks into the property and finds it in an extremely messy state. The visuals show a living room overwhelmed with trash - used plates, food leftovers, empty bottles, broken charger plugs, tissues, and dirt scattered across tables and floors.

The clip then shows the host and a helper beginning the cleanup process. They are seen collecting garbage into large bags and scrubbing the floors repeatedly to restore the home. According to the host, the floors had to be scrubbed three to four times before they were clean again.

Reflecting on the experience after hours of work, she said, "At this point, I feel less like I'm running an Airbnb and more like I'm running a hotel. After three or four hours of gruelling hard work, this is what my property looked like."

She also described how overwhelming the situation was, adding, "The place reeked of such extreme rot and foulness that I felt like I was going to vomit." She revealed that two members of her cleaning staff even refused to take on the task due to the condition of the property.

The video was shared on X by @SiddharthKG7, who wrote, "She shares how guests leave her property and how most Indians consider Airbnb as just a party place and leave an unbelievable mess sometimes. 'We are paying cleaning charges na.' True. I judge people on how they leave behind hotel rooms too. Why? Because a robot won't clean up behind you. It will be a human being with dignity who should not be the one picking up your filth behind you. At least the part which you could dispose of responsibly. But some people just don't get it and laugh at you for keeping your hotel rooms & Airbnb tidy."

Watch the video here:

She is an Airbnb host in India.



She shares how guests leave her property and how most Indians consider Airbnb as just a party place and leave unbelievable mess sometimes. “We are paying cleaning charges na”.



True. I judge people on how they leave behind hotel rooms too.



Why?… pic.twitter.com/5vPoHEK2yP — Siddharth's Echelon (@SiddharthKG7) April 16, 2026

The clip has since sparked widespread discussion online. While many viewers criticised the guests for their lack of responsibility, others said such incidents are becoming increasingly common, with some attributing it to a broader lack of civic sense.

One user wrote, "Indian people are the most uncivilised people, they will pay 1K but do damage of more than what they pay. And she also had a sofa and bedsheet also placed for such unruly Indians; sofa stains and property damage—they are mot worth Airbnb. Just keep one chair table for such idiots."

Another commented, "The same Indians will keep the Airbnb in US or Europe neat and tidy. It's not about the people, its about the culture! We normalize dirty and untidy."

A third said, "I have a friend couple who do the same thing, and I once pointed it out. Rather than listening, they said "oh please, we pay the cleaning fee" lol."

A fourth added, "Whether it's an Airbnb or hotel or public property. We should have basic manners to take care of things around us. When I do checkout even from hotel, I still fold all the blankets. Our behavior should be part of our character, even when no one is watching."