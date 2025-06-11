Viral Now: Comedian Sorabh Pant Lists Desi Amenities At His Dubai Hotel, Internet Amused

Hotels often customise their offerings to cater to the needs of their most popular guest demographic. A funny video of a Dubai hotel's amenities that aim to make Indian guests feel welcome recently went viral on Instagram. It was posted by comedian Sorabh Pant. While he was staying at the Majestic City Retreat in Dubai, he made a compilation of all the 'desi' elements he found at the property. He explained them in a rather exaggerated manner using a voiceover with a 'foreign' accent, which gave a humorous twist to the situation.

The video starts with the declaration, "When your international hotel is *basically* Indian." Sorabh proceeds to show viewers a clock in the hotel's gym, which is from Big Bazaar. The breakfast buffet has many Indian dishes. The comedian jokingly describes it as containing "Poha, Jain Poha, 19 parathas, 18 types of rajma, dosas." He sarcastically wonders aloud, "Where is my muffin?" Back in the room, he shows us that the TV package includes Hindi news channels. He also points out that the washroom has a bidet and a jet spray. That's not all. The hotel's sports bar is decorated with posters and flags featuring different IPL teams. "The hotel may be international, but all the residents are Indian," he concludes. Watch the complete viral video below:

In the comments, many people were amused but not surprised to find so many "desi" things in a Dubai property. The hotel itself commented and said, "Thank you for visiting us. We are proud to be Desi in a Videsi environment." Read some of the reactions of Instagram users here:

"AI - Actually Indian."

"Welcome to Bur Dubai."

"You need to redo this reel during Diwali, especially at night."

"Oh, this is a hotel apartment in Bur Dubai - the Indian hood."

"Welcome to Majestic City Retreat, your home away from home."

"Had a similar experience in Hotel Holiday International in Bur Dubai."

"Sorry, fam. Breakfast buffet is legit gold. Wouldn't want anything else."

"Tell us you are in Bur Dubai without telling us."

"I hope the room was deceeeent."

