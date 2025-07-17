World's Tallest Hotel Is Set To Debut In Dubai. Here's What To Know

Dubai is all set to add another feather to its upscale hospitality hat. The city will soon get the world's tallest hotel. Standing at over 1,197 feet (365 meters), the Ciel Dubai Marina debuts later this year.

This Ciel Tower will dethrone Gevora Hotel, the current tallest structure at 1,169 feet (356 meters), in Dubai, Newsweek reported.

The Ciel Dubai Marina, developed by The First Group, will have 82 floors and approximately 1,004 rooms, including 147 suites, designed by the reputable NORR Group. Once built, Ciel seeks to revolutionise luxury skyline experiences with its state-of-the-art architecture and hospitality.

According to China Railway 18th Bureau Group of Dubai (CR18BG), the hotel's contractor, Ciel, will also have a 12-story "atrium sky garden," a 1,158-foot-high "sky restaurant," and the world's tallest infinity pool - 1,004 feet above the ground.

Located in the largest artificial marina in the world, Dubai Marina, Ciel's floor-to-ceiling glass windows will offer guests a 360-degree panorama of the Persian Gulf.

It will include 10 dining options, including the stunning Tattu Dubai, which is making its debut in the Middle East, per The New York Post.

The Tattu Sky Lounge will reportedly be located on the 81st floor, the Tattu Sky Pool will be on the 76th floor, and the Tattu restaurant will be on the 74th level of Ciel.

The hotel is currently in various phases of construction. While the foyer is 65 per cent complete, portions of the eating areas are at 50 per cent. The developer's April-May updates indicate the guest room furniture installation is reportedly 45 per cent complete, and the leisure deck's fit-out is at 40 per cent.

The hotel's imposing communal atrium area will have "vertically stacked landscaped and naturally ventilated terraces," reaching a height of around 984 feet, according to The First Group.

The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat defines supertall skyscrapers as structures that are 300 meters (about 984 ft) or taller. In North America, Canada opened its first "supertall" structure last week in Toronto.