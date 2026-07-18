"Gurgaon Is Like Ginger": Woman's Hilarious Take On City's Roads Goes Viral

A woman's brutally honest take on Gurgaon's roads, development, and daily travel struggles has struck a chord with social media users. In a humorous Instagram video, she compared the city's expansion to ginger sprouting randomly in every direction and described navigating its streets as an exhausting experience.

The woman, identified as Sakshi, shared her observations while speaking about the problems residents regularly face, particularly during the rainy season.

Sakshi said she did not think she had ever seen a city quite like Gurgaon. She compared the city to ginger, saying it seemed to have grown randomly in every direction.

She said the roads were absolutely terrible and added that when it rained, people witnessed complete chaos on the streets. She said people either could not step outside at all or, if they tried, they would probably end up falling into a pothole.

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Taking her humorous criticism further, Sakshi compared Gurgaon to a poorly executed passion project undertaken by the privileged child of a wealthy businessman.

She said Gurgaon gave her the vibe of a city built by the spoiled son of an extremely rich man. Sakshi added that he probably told his father that he wanted his own city and would build it exactly the way he wanted. She said the person clearly had no idea what he was doing and simply threw everything together to create the city.

She also spoke about the frustration of travelling through the city every day. Sakshi said travelling there was unbelievably frustrating and that she had to deal with it every single day. She added that it genuinely made her wonder where she had ended up.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post.

One user commented, "Adrak is the most accurate phrase for Gurgaon."

Another user noted, "Me every time I go to Gurgaon for shoots."