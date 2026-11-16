GTA 6 Main Story Could Take 50 Hours, But Platinum Trophy Is A 200-Hour Grind, Leak Claims

With Grand Theft Auto 6 set to release on November 19, fans are already wondering how much time they will need to explore its vast open world and complete every mission and achievement. If a new report is anything to go by, completing the main story may take around 50 hours, while unlocking the game's most coveted achievement could require nearly 200 hours.

According to a report by Insider Gaming, Rockstar Games' upcoming title will feature a campaign spanning five chapters and nearly 100 missions. Players focusing primarily on the main storyline can reportedly expect to spend around 50 hours following protagonists Jason and Lucia through their adventures in the fictional state of Leonida.

However, those hoping to achieve 100 per cent completion will have to invest considerably more time.

Insider Gaming estimates that securing the Platinum Trophy on PlayStation 5 or the equivalent Mythic achievement on Xbox Series X|S could take at least 200 hours. This includes completing additional challenges beyond the main campaign, making the achievement a considerably longer grind.

Some of the reported requirements include earning gold medals in story missions and studying all 170 animal species found in the game. The latter would be similar to the wildlife-related challenges in Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2.

There could also be achievements dependent on random number generation (RNG), potentially involving activities such as casino games and gambling. These challenges could make completing the game particularly time-consuming, as players may have to rely on luck rather than simply completing specific missions.

GTA 6's 50-Hour Campaign vs 80-Hour Playthrough

The reported 50-hour campaign duration is considerably lower than an estimate previously shared by Rockstar Games itself.

In an interview with The New York Times published in August, Rob Nelson, head of development and co-studio head at Rockstar Games, revealed that his playthrough of the game in February had taken approximately 80 hours.

However, Nelson's experience included the main storyline as well as optional objectives with narrative consequences. This suggests that players who explore the open world, pursue side activities and engage with additional story elements could spend considerably longer playing the game.

The difference between the two estimates also highlights how much the final playtime could depend on individual playing styles. Those who stick to the main missions may finish considerably sooner, while players who explore Leonida at their own pace could spend dozens of additional hours in the game.

How Does GTA 6 Compare With Previous Rockstar Games?

For comparison, Grand Theft Auto 5 takes approximately 30 to 35 hours to complete its main story, which features around 70 missions. Red Dead Redemption 2, meanwhile, has a campaign that takes roughly 50 hours to finish, although completing additional activities can push the playtime much higher.

If the latest estimate is accurate, GTA 6 will have a considerably longer main campaign than its predecessor, bringing it closer to Red Dead Redemption 2 in terms of story length.

With its November 19 launch approaching, players planning to take time off work for the release may want to plan accordingly. Even spending 10 hours a day playing would mean setting aside five days just to complete the reported main campaign, without accounting for side missions and exploration.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.