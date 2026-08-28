GTA 6 Extended Footage: 6 Key Details You May Have Missed

The Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) extended look premiered on Netflix just after midnight on Friday (Aug 28), giving millions of fans their first exhaustive look at the highly anticipated video game. The 26-minute presentation included a significant amount of gameplay footage, cinematics and a deeper look into the lives of the two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, as they traverse the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida.

Here Are 6 Things That You May Have Missed In GTA 6: Extended Footage

Romance Is Optional

While the main characters are inspired by notorious American criminals Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, the romance between Jason and Lucia will be optional for the gamers. There are no specific gameplay benefits earned by building a strong romantic connection.

However, users can grow their relationship through shopping trips, salon visits, and joint robberies. If you ignore any of their texts, the relationship suffers.

"I have to say it feels great, if you are into it as a concept. Don't bother with it if you aren't. Up to you," Rob Nelson, the head of development and co-studio head at Rockstar North, was quoted as saying by IGN India.

'Theft' Overhaul

Ever since the original GTA launched in 1997, the staple gaming plot has been running to a vehicle, pressing a button and stealing it. However, in GTA 6, a tiered vehicle security system has been introduced, meaning the theft would depend on the make and model of the cars.

Certain parked cars will not be accessible to steal until the players get a little further along in the story. They would also have to acquire certain tools to get into them.

"Previously, you could just press triangle to automatically hotwire and steal any vehicle that you wanted and take off. We felt like that left a lot of potential gameplay on the table in terms of progression and decision-making for players," said Nelson.

Six-Star Wanted System Returns

The iconic six-star Wanted level system is returning to GTA 6. This ditches the five-star maximum cap that was available in GTA 5. The system has been overhauled completely to feel more like a high-stakes game of cat and mouse rather than a simple arcade game.

On-screen tracking icons will indicate what information the police currently have on you. Meaning, the usage of disguises and masks would be encouraged to help avoid law enforcement agencies.

Jason and Lucia's Appearance

Depending on the activities you engage with, Jason and Lucia's appearance can change. Regularly visiting the gym can increase their muscularity and strength. However, overeating might make them gain weight. Eating provides a substantial boost to a character's health.

Interactive Safehouses

Taking a cue from Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar has made the GTA 6 safehouse more interactive than the previous iterations. Meaning, other people could also pop in and out of these safehouses. You will be able to shorten or shave your hair and facial hair.

Multiple personal vehicles can be parked at the safehouses. These have working trunks, and you can stash a change of clothes as well as weapons.

Life Beyond Crime

There is a life beyond crime, and players can immerse themselves in the game by opting to play mini golf, go kayaking, parachute jump or scuba dive. The two characters can also doomscroll as an in-game social media feed lets you kill time. The players can also pet animals, just like Arthur Morgan from RDR 2.