Google Gemini Photo Editing Prompts To Create Stunning Dussehra Looks This Festive Season

With the festive spirit of Dussehra in the air, it's time to dress up, celebrate, and capture memories in style. But what if you could enhance your festive photos using AI? Google Gemini, an advanced generative AI tool, can now help users transform their images into stunning, share-worthy festive looks, all with a few simple prompts.

Google Gemini supports a range of creative prompts that allow users to edit, stylise, or completely transform their photos. Whether you're looking to add traditional attire, festive backdrops, or radiant lighting effects to your pictures, Gemini can make it happen. The technology uses AI image generation and editing capabilities to bring your vision to life.

Here are a few Gemini prompts to try this Dussehra:

1. "Transform this image into a traditional Indian Dussehra celebration with ethnic attire."

2. "Add a vibrant festive background with lights, diyas, and a Dussehra-themed stage."

3. "Replace the outfit with a red and gold saree/kurta with traditional jewellery."

4. "Make the lighting warm and golden for a festive evening look."

5. "Add a Ravana effigy in the background with fireworks."

6. "Convert this selfie into a portrait with a temple backdrop and ethnic makeup."

7. "Make this family photo look like a Dussehra celebration with decorations and cultural elements."

Also Read | Top 10 Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts You Need To Try Now

These prompts allow users to stay creative and festive, even if they're editing on the go. While Google Gemini is still rolling out in some regions, users with access can create vibrant and immersive edits that capture the essence of the season.