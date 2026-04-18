Google Couple's 'Unlimited Coffee Dates' Video Melts Hearts Across Social Media

A short video showing two Google employees enjoying a coffee break together at their office has gone viral on social media, striking a chord with viewers around the world.

The clip was posted on Instagram by Deeksha and Gautam, a couple who both work at the technology giant. It shows the pair seated together with cups of coffee, smiling and taking a quiet moment away from their desks. Text overlaid on the video reads: "The best part about working together at Google - unlimited coffee dates."

The caption added a reflective note, reading: "When you both worked hard and now your coffee breaks look like this." The post touched on both their professional achievements and the pleasure of sharing a workplace with a partner.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly attracted a wave of warm responses from social media users, many of whom described it as wholesome and aspirational. One viewer called it "honestly so wholesome and goals," while another wrote that "working together and still finding time for each other is rare." A third commenter summed up the mood simply: "Google perks aside, this is what partnership looks like."

Other users were equally enthusiastic. Comments such as "couple goals with a side of coffee" and "hard work paying off in the sweetest way" reflected the broadly positive reception the post received.

Observers noted that the appeal of the video lay not simply in its Google setting, but in the genuine warmth the couple projected. Many viewers said they appreciated seeing a healthy balance between professional ambition and personal connection, particularly within the notoriously demanding tech industry.