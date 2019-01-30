Google Asks Indians Why They Keep Proposing To Google Assistant. See Best Replies

Google India recently took to Twitter to ask the users of Google Assistant a very pointed question - why they keep asking Google Assistant to marry them. Using the latest 'Really, really' meme, Google India wrote: "We really, really, really... want to know why you keep asking the Google Assistant to marry you."
We— Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 28, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
want to know why you keep asking the Google Assistant to marry you
Google Assistant is an artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant that is primarily available on mobile and smart home devices. As for why people keep proposing to Google Assistant, netizens had answers ready.
From citing the lack of a 'Google Girlfriend' to asking Google to stop snooping on them, Indians flooded the comments section with hilarious rejoinders.
Take a look at some of the best responses to Google's question below:
I— STAK (@iamsubhamstark) January 28, 2019
am
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
sorry that you guys have to deal with single guys like us.
Coz you don't get us Google Girlfriend.— Savage (@CutestFunniest) January 28, 2019
Because I want to listen a "yes" sometime— Alexander Armua (@AlexDaztanGr) January 29, 2019
Some asked Google India for some privacy, please
@GoogleIndia— Shubham Mishra (@I_is_shubham) January 29, 2019
We
really
really
Really
Really
Really
Really
Really
Really want to ask u, y do u monitor our personal conversation with Google assistant
Dude we need some privacy https://t.co/u7rS1smHE6
Which indicates that "GOOGLE IS STEALING USER DATA" What a statement by Google.— RSARJUN (@RSARJUN) January 28, 2019
Others praised Google Assistant
Cause she manages situations unlike others... supportive,reminds me everything on time..wakes me up when I need to...calls Everyone without any hesitation....she is the perfect girl anyone can get— Raunak Sengupta (@i_n_f_i_n_a_d_e) January 30, 2019
She is love https://t.co/ljXElDxuLY
Coz we Want Smart And Intelligent Partner ..@GoogleIndia#GoogleAssistanthttps://t.co/iUZqvLQ3mC— Aniket Dolas (@AniketDolas19) January 30, 2019
One user shared Google Assistant's response to his proposal:
Hehe... im getting married pic.twitter.com/TzX6tUm11V— Sarcasto (@Sarco69) January 28, 2019
Google India is not the only Twitter handle to have used the 'Really, really' meme recently. Here are some others who have used it to ask questions and share important announcements.
We— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 29, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
recommend you to follow rules.
It's always better to be ‘fine' than pay a ‘fine'
We— Amazon PrimeVideo IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 23, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
want you to not share your amazon prime account with 27 other people
It's— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 29, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
CLD.
Have you ever proposed to the Google Assistant? Let us know using the comments section below.
trending news