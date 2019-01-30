Google Asks Indians Why They Keep Proposing To Google Assistant. See Best Replies

Google India took to Twitter to ask why netizens kept proposing to Google Assistant.

Google India recently took to Twitter to ask the users of Google Assistant a very pointed question - why they keep asking Google Assistant to marry them. Using the latest 'Really, really' meme, Google India wrote: "We really, really, really... want to know why you keep asking the Google Assistant to marry you."

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why you keep asking the Google Assistant to marry you — Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 28, 2019

Google Assistant is an artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant that is primarily available on mobile and smart home devices. As for why people keep proposing to Google Assistant, netizens had answers ready.

From citing the lack of a 'Google Girlfriend' to asking Google to stop snooping on them, Indians flooded the comments section with hilarious rejoinders.

Take a look at some of the best responses to Google's question below:

I

am

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

sorry that you guys have to deal with single guys like us. — STAK (@iamsubhamstark) January 28, 2019

Coz you don't get us Google Girlfriend. — Savage (@CutestFunniest) January 28, 2019

Because I want to listen a "yes" sometime — Alexander Armua (@AlexDaztanGr) January 29, 2019

Some asked Google India for some privacy, please

@GoogleIndia

We

really

really

Really

Really

Really

Really

Really

Really want to ask u, y do u monitor our personal conversation with Google assistant



Dude we need some privacy https://t.co/u7rS1smHE6 — Shubham Mishra (@I_is_shubham) January 29, 2019

Which indicates that "GOOGLE IS STEALING USER DATA" What a statement by Google. — RSARJUN (@RSARJUN) January 28, 2019

Others praised Google Assistant

Cause she manages situations unlike others... supportive,reminds me everything on time..wakes me up when I need to...calls Everyone without any hesitation....she is the perfect girl anyone can get

She is love https://t.co/ljXElDxuLY — Raunak Sengupta (@i_n_f_i_n_a_d_e) January 30, 2019

One user shared Google Assistant's response to his proposal:

Google India is not the only Twitter handle to have used the 'Really, really' meme recently. Here are some others who have used it to ask questions and share important announcements.

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

recommend you to follow rules.

It's always better to be ‘fine' than pay a ‘fine' — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 29, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want you to not share your amazon prime account with 27 other people — Amazon PrimeVideo IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 23, 2019

It's

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

CLD. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 29, 2019

Have you ever proposed to the Google Assistant? Let us know using the comments section below.



