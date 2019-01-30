Google Asks Indians Why They Keep Proposing To Google Assistant. See Best Replies

From citing the lack of a 'Google Girlfriend' to asking Google to stop snooping on them, Indians flooded the comments section with hilarious rejoinders.

Offbeat | | Updated: January 30, 2019 13:38 IST
Google India took to Twitter to ask why netizens kept proposing to Google Assistant.


Google India recently took to Twitter to ask the users of Google Assistant a very pointed question - why they keep asking Google Assistant to marry them. Using the latest 'Really, really' meme, Google India wrote: "We really, really, really... want to know why you keep asking the Google Assistant to marry you."

Google Assistant is an artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant that is primarily available on mobile and smart home devices. As for why people keep proposing to Google Assistant, netizens had answers ready.

From citing the lack of a 'Google Girlfriend' to asking Google to stop snooping on them, Indians flooded the comments section with hilarious rejoinders.

Take a look at some of the best responses to Google's question below:

Some asked Google India for some privacy, please

Others praised Google Assistant

One user shared Google Assistant's response to his proposal:

Google India is not the only Twitter handle to have used the 'Really, really' meme recently. Here are some others who have used it to ask questions and share important announcements.

Have you ever proposed to the Google Assistant? Let us know using the comments section below.


 

