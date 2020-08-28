Girl's PowerPoint Asking For A Cat Is So Good, Even Microsoft Is Convinced

A girl's PowerPoint presentation asking for a cat has gone viral online.

When a Power Point presentation includes subtitles like "A Cat Oh Yeah Yeah", you can be sure it will be a brilliant one. Twitter user Christopher Doyle recently took to social media to share the presentation his daughter made in an attempt to convince her parents to adopt a cat - and the arguments were so compelling that the Internet is now rooting for her. In fact, so good was the presentation that even Microsoft is convinced and wants her to get a feline friend.

"Our daughter made a PowerPoint," wrote Mr Doyle, sharing four slides from the presentation. The slides include gems like "All of my fellow siblings, though their opinions are less important, would love to have a cat," and "You wouldn't have to listen to me ask for a cat again."

It also includes the irrefutable argument: "It would be so cute pls." Take a look:

Our daughter made a PowerPoint. ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/yCOG7QHXmX — Christopher Doyle (@chrisdoyle) August 25, 2020

Since being posted three days ago, the tweet has collected over 16,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments from people requesting Mr Doyle to let his daughter adopt a cat.

The PowerPoint presentation convinced Microsoft.

A very compelling presentation! She has us convinced ???? — Microsoft Store (@MicrosoftStore) August 25, 2020

And many others...

Hey she's not asking for a GD pony. It's only a freaking cat. CAT CAT CAT CAT CAT ... pic.twitter.com/HHM5ypVZOE — Jackie ???????? (@Quiggsie) August 26, 2020

Please update this story with pictures of the cat you got her. I see a note about promises, re: hamster that haven't been fulfilled and a cat feels like the only way to make this right. — Niko Stratis (@nikostratis) August 26, 2020

A number of Twitter users shared pictures of their own adorable cats in an attempt to convince Mr Doyle.

Cat can be a lifesaver, especially after spending almost 20years together. I know her, she knows me, she meets my husband and saw my newborn son. Let's meet "Mémère"/Granny. She's my soulmate, my old fellow, my sister, my everything. pic.twitter.com/J08UZgivBu — n0si (@n0sichan) August 27, 2020

After being “hard no” on the cat requests for years, we gave in and adopted a pandemic pet. I don't say it often, but the kids were right about this one. pic.twitter.com/a9q8V1pk0Y — Joanna Zuk (@JNZuk) August 26, 2020

The flood of tweets supporting his daughter seem to have convinced Mr Doyle. He has since updated his Twitter bio to read: "Looking for a cat for my daughter..."