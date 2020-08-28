Girl's PowerPoint Asking For A Cat Is So Good, Even Microsoft Is Convinced

The slides include gems like "All of my fellow siblings, though their opinions are less important, would love to have a cat."

Girl's PowerPoint Asking For A Cat Is So Good, Even Microsoft Is Convinced

A girl's PowerPoint presentation asking for a cat has gone viral online.

When a Power Point presentation includes subtitles like "A Cat Oh Yeah Yeah", you can be sure it will be a brilliant one. Twitter user Christopher Doyle recently took to social media to share the presentation his daughter made in an attempt to convince her parents to adopt a cat - and the arguments were so compelling that the Internet is now rooting for her. In fact, so good was the presentation that even Microsoft is convinced and wants her to get a feline friend.

"Our daughter made a PowerPoint," wrote Mr Doyle, sharing four slides from the presentation. The slides include gems like "All of my fellow siblings, though their opinions are less important, would love to have a cat," and "You wouldn't have to listen to me ask for a cat again."

It also includes the irrefutable argument: "It would be so cute pls." Take a look:

Since being posted three days ago, the tweet has collected over 16,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments from people requesting Mr Doyle to let his daughter adopt a cat.

The PowerPoint presentation convinced Microsoft.

And many others...

A number of Twitter users shared pictures of their own adorable cats in an attempt to convince Mr Doyle.

The flood of tweets supporting his daughter seem to have convinced Mr Doyle. He has since updated his Twitter bio to read: "Looking for a cat for my daughter..."

Click for more trending news


Comments
Christopher DoylePowerPoint PresentationViral on Twitter

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india