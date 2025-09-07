'You're Getting Ripped Off': Russian Woman's Lavish Gurugram Lifestyle Stuns Internet

A Russian woman has gone viral on social media after she shared her extravagant expenses to maintain a 'good lifestyle' in India. Viktoriia Kovan, who is residing in the northern city of Gurugram, took to Instagram to share a video where she revealed she was spending over Rs 1.2 lakh a month renting a one-bedroom flat.

"Real facts, prepare your pockets to maintain a good lifestyle in Gurgaon," Ms Kovan captioned the now-viral clip.

Apart from the steep rent, Ms Kovan said her electricity bills cost Rs 15,000 monthly, while groceries and medicines cost hr Rs 40,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively. She said she only took Uber Black, which cost Rs 1,000 at least per ride, while beauty treatments add Rs 15,000 to the tally.

Watch the viral video here:

Also Read | Apple iPhone 17 Specs Leak Ahead Of Sep 9 Launch: Price, Features Revealed

'You're getting ripped off'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 441,000 views and hundreds of comments, with the majority of users perplexed by her spending and advising her to rein it in.

"Maybe take a regular Uber instead of black? An apt with lower rent if it's too high? Most of these seem like active choices rather than the baseline? And this is coming from someone in Mumbai," said one user while another added: "It's upsetting but living in India is actually cheaper and better. You're getting ripped off, but what can we say. Be our guest."

A third commented: "1,20,000 rent, 15,000 electricity?? Are you using your personal turbines to generate electricity?"

A fourth said: "I'm pretty sure our family of 6 has lower monthly expenses in Delhi than you are showing here."

Reacting to social media reactions, Ms Kovan said: "Guys, I'm not complaining, just giving facts. That to maintain a good lifestyle you need to prepare your pockets."