German Orchestra Plays 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. Video Will Give You Feels

Karan is representing Indian cinema at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival where the orchestra played some tunes from the Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji-starrer.
The Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra gave a rendition of "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai".
"Was so excited and honoured to see this! 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'," Karan tweeted on Sunday.
Was so excited and honoured to see this!!!!! #KuchKuchHotaHaihttps://t.co/EKsDTSMVj1- Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 18, 2018
The Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra surprised their audience with this one. Kuch kuch hota hai... Watch till end ! @iamsrk@karanjohar@RedChilliesEntpic.twitter.com/nZ2Ju3Fe06- Sanjeev Ghanate (@ghanate_sanjeev) February 18, 2018
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is participating in the European Film Market from February 16-18 in Berlin. The Indian delegation, which also consists of filmmakers like Jahnu Barua and Shaji Karun, is being led by Karan.
Later, Karan also took a quiz related to the film on Twitter.
"I can't believe that I didn't get all right! Shameful!" he tweeted.
