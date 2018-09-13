Ganesh Chaturthi: 20 Chefs Take 10 Days To Build This Chocolate Ganesha

Offbeat | | Updated: September 13, 2018 17:55 IST
The much loved and celebrated festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is finally upon us. On this day, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha is celebrated with festivities lasting about 10 days. Celebrations begin by people bringing Lord Ganesha idols home and end, days later, with the immersion of idols during Ganesh Visarjan. Over the past few years, more and more people are opting for eco-friendly idols so as not to harm the environment. Among the choices available is the special chocolate Ganpati idol, like this one created in Ludhiana.

Tweets posted by chocolatier Harjinder Singh Kukreja show a Ganpati idol made of 65 kgs of chocolate. Mr Kukreja mentions in his tweets that this is the third year they have made a chocolate Ganesha and that it took 20 chefs some 10 days to create it. "The intention is to inspire people to celebrate #GaneshChaturthi in Eco-friendly ways!" he writes on Twitter.

The chocolate Ganpati idol is not only eco-friendly but also serves another wonderful purpose. Instead of a regular visarjan, the chocolate idol will be submerged in milk which will later be distributed among underprivileged children.

Since being tweeted about an hour ago, the chocolate idols have received a ton of comments.

"Wow - quite a tribute to Lord Ganesha who himself is a foodie. Next time try laddoo Ganesha," says one Twitter user. "Very nice. I love the Chocolate Ganesha and also the motive behind making it," says another.

Here are others on Twitter who have tweeted about similar chocolate idols:

What do you think of chocolate Ganesha idols? Tell us using the comments section.

