Ganesh Chaturthi: 20 Chefs Take 10 Days To Build This Chocolate Ganesha

Tweets posted by chocolatier Harjinder Singh Kukreja show a Ganpati idol made of chocolate.

The much loved and celebrated festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is finally upon us. On this day, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha is celebrated with festivities lasting about 10 days. Celebrations begin by people bringing Lord Ganesha idols home and end, days later, with the immersion of idols during Ganesh Visarjan. Over the past few years, more and more people are opting for eco-friendly idols so as not to harm the environment. Among the choices available is the special chocolate Ganpati idol, like this one created in Ludhiana.

Tweets posted by chocolatier Harjinder Singh Kukreja show a Ganpati idol made of 65 kgs of chocolate. Mr Kukreja mentions in his tweets that this is the third year they have made a chocolate Ganesha and that it took 20 chefs some 10 days to create it. "The intention is to inspire people to celebrate #GaneshChaturthi in Eco-friendly ways!" he writes on Twitter.

This is our 3rd year of making Chocolate Lord Ganesha. It took 10 days, 20 chefs & 65 kgs of chocolate for the #ChocolateGanpati to be made. The intention is to inspire people to celebrate #GaneshChaturthi in Eco-friendly ways! #GanpatiBappaMorya#GaneshUtsavpic.twitter.com/7ohIr6kHuw - Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) September 13, 2018

The chocolate Ganpati idol is not only eco-friendly but also serves another wonderful purpose. Instead of a regular visarjan, the chocolate idol will be submerged in milk which will later be distributed among underprivileged children.

We intend to immerse the Chocolate Ganesha in milk and distribute chocolate milk Prasad to underprivileged kids in Ludhiana's slum areas! #ChocolateGanpatipic.twitter.com/yvnkrWsbMW - Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) September 13, 2018

Since being tweeted about an hour ago, the chocolate idols have received a ton of comments.

"Wow - quite a tribute to Lord Ganesha who himself is a foodie. Next time try laddoo Ganesha," says one Twitter user. "Very nice. I love the Chocolate Ganesha and also the motive behind making it," says another.

Here are others on Twitter who have tweeted about similar chocolate idols:

We are welcoming our Handmade Chocolate Ganpati at our home Ganpati Bappa Morya!! May Bappa bless us with all the happiness #supriyaskitchen#supriyaskitchenhindi#ganpatibappamorya#chocolateganpati#handmadeganpatipic.twitter.com/WnSYoPc90l - Supriya's Kitchen (@supriya_kitchen) September 13, 2018

What do you think of chocolate Ganesha idols? Tell us using the comments section.