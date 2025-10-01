Gandhi Jayanti 2025: All You Need To Know About Mahatma Gandhi's 156th Birth Anniversary

Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated every year on October 2nd, marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, one of the most iconic leaders in India's struggle for independence. Known affectionately as 'Bapu' or the 'Father of the Nation', Gandhi was a politician, social activist, and lawyer who championed non-violent resistance against British colonial rule. In 2025, the nation observes his 156th birth anniversary, commemorating his legacy of non-violence, truth, and simplicity.

Significance Of Gandhi Jayanti

Born in 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi led various freedom movements in India, including the non-cooperation movement, civil disobedience movement and Quit India movement with the powerful weapons of ahimsa (non-violence) and satyagraha (truth-force). His words and actions inspired many to actively participate in protests against colonial rule in India.

His philosophy not only shaped the course of India's independence but also inspired civil rights movements across the world. Leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela have openly acknowledged Gandhi's influence on their own struggles for justice and equality.

Gandhi Jayanti Celebrations

Gandhi Jayanti is one of the three national holidays in India, alongside Republic Day and Independence Day. The day is observed with prayer services, commemorative events, and cleanliness drives across the country.

Schools, colleges, and government institutions organise activities such as essay competitions, skits, and speeches that reflect on Gandhi's life and teachings.Leaders across the nation also pay homage at Raj Ghat, New Delhi, which houses the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

The United Nations declared October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence, honouring Gandhi's commitment to peaceful protest.

