UK PM Rishi Sunak Spotted Wearing boAt Headphones, Aman Gupta Says...

Rishi Sunak is on his first India visit since becoming the UK PM.

Amid the ongoing G20 Summit in New Delhi, Aman Gupta, the CEO and co-founder of boAt, took to Instagram to share a post about UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He shared a picture of Mr Sunak interacting with Indian students and noted that he was wearing a pair of boAt headphones.

Notably, Mr Sunak is in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit and ahead of his meeting with the world leaders, he interacted with students at the British Council. "Before meeting the world leaders today I've been meeting with world leaders of tomorrow at @inBritish [British Council India]," the UK PM wrote while sharing a couple of images of his interaction.

In one of the pictures, Mr Sunak was seen wearing boAt headphones. And Aman Gupta was quick to notice and reshare the image. "Bharat mein aapka boAt boAt Swaagat," Mr Gupta wrote on Instagram.

Shared just a few hours ago, the post has already accumulated more than 90,000 likes. It has also garnered tons of reactions from social media users.

"Marketing genius, love you," wrote one user. "India me to #boAt chalra hai," joked another while referencing a popular tagline by a deodorant company.

"Wow. This is awesome," wrote a third user. "bro is boAt boAt happy on using boAt headphones," added another.

Mr Sunak is on his first India visit since becoming the UK PM. On Friday, he shared his delight at meeting the students and staff at the British Council in Delhi. He called the little ones "a living bridge between the UK and India".

The British PM was received by Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Choubey. He said the G20 has been a huge success for India and it is the "right country at the right time to be hosting this".