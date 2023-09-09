At G20 Summit Opening, PM Modi's Nameplate Sends A 'Bharat' Message

PM Modi today officially threw open the G20 summit in New Delhi

In a strong message amid the Bharat vs India row, the name plate in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he opened the G20 Summit read "Bharat".

The decision to replace India with Bharat in President Droupadi Murmu in the invitation to world leaders has sparked a huge political row.

This has also sparked speculation that the special session of Parliament to be held later this month is aimed at formalising this push to rename India as Bharat.

"Bharat" has also been used in a G20 booklet meant for foreign delegates titled - "Bharat, The Mother Of Democracy". "Bharat is the official name of the country. It is mentioned in the Constitution as also in the discussions of 1946-48," the booklet says.

The Opposition has launched a scathing attack on the centre over the issue. Members of the INDIA bloc have alleged that the Narendra Modi government of "distorting history and dividing India".

In a sharp counter attack, BJP leaders have accused the Opposition of being anti-national and anti-constitutional. They have pointed to the Article 1 of the Constitution.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the decision to use 'Bharat' is a big statement against the colonial mindset. "This should have happened earlier. It gives me great satisfaction. 'Bharat' is our introduction and we are proud of it."