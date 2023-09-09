At PM Modi's Welcome For G20 Leaders, India Showcases Konark Wheel

PM Modi welcoming Asian Development Bank chief at the G20 summit venue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received G20 leaders at the summit venue Bharat Mandapam in Delhi's Pragati Maidan. The welcome handshake showcased the Konark Wheel from Odisha, one of the many cultural symbols installed by the government across the national capital in view of the summit. The first session titled 'One Earth' will begin around 10.30am today. It is in line with the theme of this year's summit - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - under India's presidency.

The Konark Wheel was built during 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel of 24 spokes is also adapted into India's national flag and embodies India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation and agricultural excellence.

The rotating movement of the Konark Wheel symbolises time as well as progress and continuous change.

It serves as a symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals, and commitment to progress in society.

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Managing Director of IMF (International Monetary Fund), Kristalina Georgieva, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and World Bank president Ajay Banga were among the first few leaders to arrive at th eBharat Mandapam venue.

PM Modi will be hosting a "working lunch" for the G20 leaders today at Bharat Mandapam, and President Draupadi Murmu a gala dinner for them.

The theme of this year's summit is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. It is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad.

PM Modi reached Bharat Mandapam this morning to host the two-day meeting of the top world leaders. He was accompanied by External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Dpval, among others.