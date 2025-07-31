"Futuristic" Changing Room In Goa Store Leaves UK Couple Amazed: "Third World Who?"

A post shared by TravelWithTheCrosses (@travelwiththecrosses_)

The couple visited the Azorte store in South Goa. In the video, Liam picked up three clothing items and walked into the trial room. As soon as he entered, a screen behind him automatically displayed all three items along with their sizes.

"The mirror picks up the items and their sizes. And then, say you want another size, you can choose on the screen and they will bring it to you," Dani explained. She said that the screen also shows items that can be paired with the clothing and options to ask staff to bring them to the changing room to try out.

"How cool is that? How amazing is that? India is in the future, man," she said, praising the store.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 13,000 likes and nearly 500,000 views. In the comments section, many appreciated the couple for showing a different side of India.

"Good to see someone who's showing positive side of India," one user wrote. "Thanks for showing the cool side of india unlike other west travellers who just shows slums and poverty!" commented another.

"This is amazing! Every changing room everywhere should have this!" wrote a third user. "Wow india truly is in the future your right girl evn yr boyfriend got shocked btw is this true that these types of smart trial rooms are not available in UK Europe or USA," said another.