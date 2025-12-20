From Debt To Savings: Chinese Delivery Rider Plans Two Breakfast Shops After Years Of Hard Work

A simple and disciplined lifestyle has turned a food-delivery worker in China into an online inspiration after he saved a large amount of money through years of hard work, reported the South China Morning Post.

Zhang Xueqiang, a 25-year-old delivery rider, moved to Shanghai in 2020 to work for a major food-delivery platform. His decision came after a breakfast shop he ran with a friend in his hometown of Zhangzhou in Fujian province shut down, leaving him with a debt of 50,000 yuan.

In late November, Zhang shared his earnings over the past five years. He stated that his total income from delivery work during this period was 1.4 million yuan.

After paying off debts and meeting essential household expenses, he managed to save 1.12 million yuan, he told Xinmin Evening News.

Zhang explained that he keeps his expenses very limited and spends only on daily essentials. According to him, he works approximately 13 hours a day, seven days a week, and spends almost all of his time delivering food, except for eating and sleeping. He only takes a few days off each year during the Chinese Spring Festival.

His daily work starts at 10:40 am and continues until 1 am the next day. To keep himself healthy and active, Zhang sleeps approximately 8.5 hours daily. He often completes over 300 delivery orders a month, with each order taking an average of 25 minutes. To date, his delivery journeys have totaled approximately 324,000 kilometers.

Due to his hard work and dedication, Zhang's coworkers gave him two names - "Great God" and "Order King." According to Yan, director of a delivery station in Shanghai's Minhang District, Zhang speaks very little and remains completely focused on his work.

He explained that Zhang is rarely seen walking, as he spends most of his time running around making deliveries. Yan also noted that earning high income in the delivery industry is directly dependent on hard work, and Zhang stands out for his exceptional hard work and simple lifestyle.

Zhang shared his experience because he is proud of his achievements. He said that through his persistent hard work, he was able to not only pay off his debt but also accumulate substantial savings. As for his future plans, Zhang is preparing to invest 800,000 yuan to open two snack shops in Shanghai in the first half of next year.