From Cleaning Jobs To Buying Tesla And Million-Dollar Home: Indian-Origin Man's Story Inspires Thousands

An Indian immigrant and content creator named Deven has gone viral after sharing his inspiring journey from years of unemployment in India to building a successful career in Australia and purchasing a million-dollar home. Deven, who documents his experiences on Instagram through the account @insights_with_deven, recounted the challenges he faced after graduating from college. Despite having his parents' support, he struggled to find stable employment and felt increasingly frustrated by the lack of progress in his career.

Seeking better opportunities, he moved to Australia to pursue a master's degree. However, life abroad proved far more difficult than expected. His savings quickly ran out, and he found himself taking on a variety of low-paying jobs to stay afloat. Determined not to rely on his family for financial assistance, he worked as a kitchen helper, office cleaner, and car washer while continuing his search for a professional role.

After years of persistence, Deven finally secured a position in cybersecurity in 2016- a breakthrough he describes as a turning point in his life. Over the following years, he steadily climbed the corporate ladder, earning multiple promotions between 2017 and 2022.

As his career progressed, so did his financial goals. In 2023, he fulfilled a long-held ambition by purchasing a Tesla. He then began investing in real estate, eventually buying what he described as a million-dollar home in Australia in 2024.

"Your story isn't over. Sometimes it's just on a different timeline," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Through his video, Deven reflected on the setbacks and uncertainties he faced before achieving success, encouraging others not to view temporary struggles as the end of their story.

The post resonated strongly with social media users, many praising his perseverance, work ethic, and willingness to take on humble jobs while pursuing long-term goals. Many users highlighted his journey as a powerful example of immigrant resilience and the value of persistence in the face of adversity.