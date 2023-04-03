French Ambassador Poses With 'Great' Shah Rukh Khan. See Pic

French Envoy Emmanuel Lenain and Shah Rukh Khan.

The grand inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was a star-studded affair. High-profile celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood attended it, including Tom Holland, Zendaya and supermodel Gigi Hadid. Photos and videos from the event have been making rounds on social media with many people being amazed by the extravaganza. Amidst all this, the French Ambassador to India took to social media to share a photo of himself with the 'Badshah' of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. He also made a special request to the actor.

Emmanuel Lenain took to Twitter to share the picture. Shah Rukh Khan was sporting a black Indian outfit, while the envoy was dressed in a dark blue suit with a blue tie. He wrote in the caption, "Met the great Shah Rukh Khan yesterday in Mumbai. Tried to convince him to come and shoot again in France. French people would love to see more of Bollywood! @iamsrk"

Since being shared, Mr Lenain's post has amassed over 1.9 lakh views and eight thousand likes.

Meanwhile, on the second day of the gala event, "King Khan" was seen performing to the hit track from his blockbuster movie 'Pathaan'. In the now-viral video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen grooving to "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" with actors Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh.