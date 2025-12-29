"Found This Randomly": Forest Officer Shares Video Of Venomous Snake During Patrolling

An Indian Forest Service officer has caught the attention of social media users after sharing a rare and striking moment from a night patrol. A short video posted online shows a highly venomous snake moving calmly through water in the dark, reminding viewers of both the beauty and danger found in the wild.

Venomous Snake Spotted During Night Patrol

The video was shared on X by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. It shows a snake gliding through running water at night. The snake's black and yellow bands are clearly visible under torchlight, making the scene both fascinating and unsettling.

In the caption accompanying the video, Kaswan recounted the incident. He praised the snake's distinct and striking stripes, noting that the banded krait is a highly venomous snake found in India. He also described the snake's sudden appearance during a night patrol, noting how nature had given it distinct and distinctive stripes to identify it.

Watch Video Here:

Those beautiful bands. Banded krait is highly venomous snake found in India. Found this randomly during night patrolling. How nature provided them so distinct bands !! pic.twitter.com/it2s1vf8yY — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 28, 2025

Social Media Reaction

The video quickly went viral on social media. Many people expressed amazement and admiration at the snake's appearance, while others offered humorous comments.

One user commented, "Beautiful capture. Like a moving hazard marker !"

Another user noted, "While on an evening walk, I once spotted one just a few feet away, and my soul was like, Shall I leave now?"