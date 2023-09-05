Formula One Ferrari Driver Carlos Sainz Jr Chases Down Robbers Who Stole His $600,000 Watch

Carlos Sainz Jr is a Spanish racing driver known for his career in Formula One.

Formula One Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr had his 500,000-pound ($629,717) Richard Mille wristwatch stolen in Milan shortly after securing a third-place finish at the Italian Grand Prix. However, he managed to pursue the thieves and successfully recover his watch.

According to ESPN, the Ferrari driver, still wearing his team kit after leaving the Monza circuit, was targeted by thieves near the Armani hotel in Milan. Reports in Italy say Sainz, his trainer, and members of the public who saw the robbery take place pursued the robbers and were able to catch up to them.

Videos from the scene show police arresting one man while Sainz is seen a little way away standing upright, resting with his hands on his knees, as if he is trying to get his breath back, reported the news portal.

Sainz was subsequently captured on camera catching his breath while law enforcement officers handcuffed a suspect. Following the incident, he posted on X to share his account of the events.

"As many of you already know, yesterday we experienced an unfortunate incident in Milano. The most important thing is that we are all OK, and this will only remain as an unpleasant anecdote," Sainz wrote.

"Thanks to all the people who helped us yesterday, to the Milan Police for their very fast intervention, and thanks for all your messages," he added.

Carlos Sainz Jr, whose full name is Carlos Sainz Vazquez de Castro, is a Spanish racing driver known for his career in Formula One. He was born on September 1, 1994, in Madrid, Spain.