Forest Officer Shares Video Of 'Second Most Trafficked Mammal On Planet', Internet Intrigued

Pangolins are one of the most trafficked animals in the world.

Wildlife trafficking is the world's second-largest black market, and there is one animal that is trafficked more than any other. Shedding light on the same, Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service officer, shared a video of the second-most trafficked mammal on the planet on Sunday, and provided information regarding it. He said that while being smuggled, his team managed to save the one in the picture.

Sharing the video, he wrote, ''Do you know this one is second most trafficked mammal on planet. Shy and harmless creature smuggled in thousands every year. This one was released by our teams after rescued from smuggler.'' Mr Kaswan revealed in the comment section that the animal is a pangolin.

Watch the video here:

Do you know this one is second most trafficked mammal on planet. Shy and harmless creature smuggled in thousands every year. This one was released by our teams after rescued from smuggler. pic.twitter.com/JfdHFoAS7F — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 19, 2023

The Forest officer informed that pangolins are traded for their scales, which are used in traditional medicines. ''First one is human. Pangolins are found almost all forests of India. Indian pangolin in all except NE. Chinese Pangolin in NE. They are smuggled for their scales. Which are considered as of medicinal value. In Chinese Traditional Medicine mainly,'' he wrote.

Since being shared, the video has intrigued social media users and garnered more than 3600 likes, and 280 retweets. Many thanked Mr Kaswan for rescuing the pangolin and for acquainting them of such an animal species. One user wrote, ''Keep up the good work. your photographic skills are excellent.''

Another commented, ''I strongly believe that for poaching and other crimes involving wildlife, the laws need to get more stringent. Poachers and animal part smugglers know that Indian laws are soft when it comes to these crimes, and hence they continue doing it. Life sentence or death with poachers.'' A third added, ''Most beautiful and cool species created having its role in this planet should be protected.''

There are eight species of pangolins, four in Asia and four in Africa. All of them are protected by international treaties, while two are endangered, according to CNN.

The main demand for pangolin scales is from Asia. In Vietnam and China, their meat is prized, while their scales are used for medicinal purposes. Some cultures believe that pangolin scales can cure cancer and increase lactation in women.

Featured Video Of The Day Indian-Origin CEOs In Charge Of The World's Biggest Companies