Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Critically Endangered Indian Pangolin Rescued Near LoC In Rajouri

Indian Pangolin is a rare and elusive species, highly sought after in the grey market.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Critically Endangered Indian Pangolin Rescued Near LoC In Rajouri
Indian Pangolin has been rescued by the Indian Army and Wildlife Protection Department.

The Indian Army and the Wildlife Protection Department rescued an Indian Pangolin, a critically endangered species, from a forest near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Friday (Jan 10).

The Indian Pangolin (Manis crassicaudata) is listed as a Schedule-I animal under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and is categorised as critically endangered in the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

It is a rare and elusive species, highly sought after in the grey market (animal trafficking) due to its hard body scales, which are considered very precious, they said.

The rescue operation was carried out in the Sunderbani area near the LoC on Thursday, officials added.

"This rescue operation is a significant milestone for Rajouri and a valuable addition to the biodiversity of the Rajouri-Poonch Wildlife Division. We appreciate the support of the Indian Army in this endeavor," said Amit Sharma, Wildlife Warden of the Rajouri-Poonch range.

The rescue highlights the Wildlife Protection Department's commitment to safeguarding endangered species and preserving the region's rich biodiversity, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Indian Pangolin, India, Smuggling
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.