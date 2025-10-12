Foreigner Reveals 5 Things She Noticed Driving In India: 'I Was Terrified...'

Ukrainian content creator Viktoriia Chakraborty has gone viral after sharing five observations she made while driving in India. Having lived in the country for more than eight years, Chakraborty detailed her experiences in an Instagram video titled: "8 years of driving in India as a Ukrainian and this is what I noticed."

Chakraborty revealed that she had a tough time learning to drive in India, but owing to the 'kind strangers', she managed to get by.

"When I first got behind the wheel here, I was terrified. People literally helped me park, yes, total strangers standing and guiding me like I was landing a plane (thank you, kind humans)," said Chakraborty.

Here Are The Five Things She Noticed In India:

Traffic is insane, but somehow there are fewer accidents than you'd expect.

Honking is an entire language you slowly learn to understand.

Moto drivers always getting scolded by the police, even when they do nothing.

Rickshaws drive like they are auditioning for "Fast & Furious Kolkata Drift".

And buses. Just stay away. Trust me.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Baby Elephant Rescued After Heartbreaking Rejection By Mother, IFS Officer Shares Video

As the video gained traction online, social media users largely agreed with Chakraborty's rather 'hilarious' observations.

"Hahaha, spot on and hilarious," said one user while another added: "Autos are still okay but those electric tuk-tuk drivers are a death flag."

A third commented: "Did you hit someone ever?? Because I think when that person sees you, they might say. No worry gori ma'am. It happens sometimes."

In another video, Chakraborty stated that she was told by several people not to go to India, but she stuck with her convictions.

"I not only came here, I fell in love, got married, built a business, and even started a blog about this incredible journey," said Chakraborty.

"Life has a funny way of proving everyone wrong, sometimes, the best chapters begin right where people warn you not to go," she added.