Foreigner In South Korea Claims She Was Fired For Requesting 8-Day Leave: "People Walk All Over You"

A foreigner in South Korea has claimed she lost her job for requesting eight days of leave, an experience she shared on social media to highlight the strict leave policies and pressures faced by foreign workers in some Korean companies. In an Instagram video, Rebecca said she had been experiencing a difficult work environment, including long hours, low pay, and constant pressure from her boss, who reportedly sent her messages every 15 minutes asking if she was done with new tasks assigned just before log-off time.

After enduring these conditions, she requested eight days off. Instead of approval, she was dismissed. She mentioned that many Korean companies typically allow a maximum of five consecutive days off at a time, making her request an exception to the usual practice.

She described the situation as a lesson in setting boundaries, noting that "people walk all over you" if you have a "soft" personality in such environments.

Online Reactions

This incident has sparked online discussions, with many social media users sympathising with her experience and pointing to it as an example of the unique challenges and cultural differences in the South Korean workplace.

One user wrote, "Maybe its a blessing in disguise. You'll find a better job!" Another commented, "Is he crazy for texting every 15 min? I think God has better plans for you."

A third user added, "One thing my mom always told me was that in a job if you died today they'd have you replaced tomorrow. You are not a family in any work place. At work we are all replaceable but to our family and friends we aren't. We have to remember we are more valuable than our jobs. And she also told me when I'd worry about work and deadlines “what's the worst that could happen?” And i would say “they could fire me!” And she would respond “okay. And? Then they fire you what next? You find a new job. There is always a way."

"You deserve those days off, this is not your fault do not say “soft” people, you ask for what you needed it and that takes a Lot of courage. They do not deserve you,"stated a fourth.

Under South Korean labour law, employees who have worked for over 80% of a year are entitled to 15 days of paid annual leave, which accrues over time, but employers can deny specific dates if it would cause a serious impediment to business operations. Terminating an employee without "justifiable cause" is generally illegal in South Korea.