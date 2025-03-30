Food Influencer Rocky Singh Sheds 34 Kg, Shuts Down Ozempic Rumours

Food vlogger Rocky Singh recently shared a major milestone in his weight loss journey, revealing to his followers on X that he has lost 34 kilograms over the past year. With just nine kilograms left to reach his goal, he expressed his excitement about nearing the finish line.

To emphasize his transformation, Mr Singh referenced a T-shirt from the previous year, highlighting the visible change in his physique.

"Down 34 kilos this morning ... and operation 'firm up hanging skin' is almost complete, with just 9 kilos to go. It's been 12 months since I started this journey... #rockysingh #weightoff. PS - Same T-shirt from last year."

34 kilos down this morning … and operation “firm up hanging skin” is almost at an end,

As congratulatory messages poured in, one user directly asked if he had used Ozempic, a well-known weight-loss drug. Mr Singh appreciated the question, calling it the "elephant in the room," rather than an assumption about his journey.

"Nope … and thanks for asking instead of accusing … still some decent wow left on twitter - the others like to trash people's efforts and emotions. “Lose weight” were my mother's last words to me .. so I'm doing it," he replied.

Another user questioned whether health concerns had influenced his decision to lose weight. Addressing the speculation, Singh clarified:

"I gave ZERO issues - I enjoyed my eating and drinking alcohol and smoking. I have only reduced my eating n drinking temporarily … I haven't done this for anyone else or health reasons - just did it cause that's the last thing my mom said to me before I lost her."

Offering his perspective on fitness and well-being, he added: "A healthy life starts with good nutrition in childhood, paired with exercise and healthy habits in youth. By 25, you either have a strong foundation or you don't. An active lifestyle with plenty of movement is essential. Being overweight isn't necessarily unhealthy, just as being too skinny isn't always good either."