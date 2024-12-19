Food Blogger Nalini Unagar Reacts To Sudden Fame After Quitting YouTube: "Failure Feels Like Success"

Indian YouTuber Nalini Unagar recently decided to quit her cooking channel, "Nalini's Kitchen Recipe," after three years of effort and an investment of Rs 8 lakh, citing no returns from her endeavours. Despite creating over 250 videos, Unagar's channel amassed only 2,450 subscribers, leading her to delete all content and sell her kitchen and studio equipment. She expressed her frustration on social media, stating, "I'm honestly angry with YouTube. I spent my money, and time, and even risked my career to build my channel, but in return, YouTube gave me nothing."

Her decision to quit YouTube was reported by various media outlets and social media channels. She recently shared a screenshot of the coverage, adding her thoughts on the matter. "When you fail, fail in such a way that even failure feels like success," she wrote on X along with the screenshots.

Here's the tweet:

When you fail, fail in such a way that even failure feels like success. pic.twitter.com/PFMBa4bVoJ — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) December 19, 2024

The YouTuber's post garnered a range of comments. Some people noted her newfound popularity following the media coverage of her decision to quit. Others offered words of encouragement, urging her to try again and not give up in the face of setbacks or failures. A few also pointed out that her experience serves as a valuable lesson for other content creators who heavily rely on platforms like YouTube.

One user wrote, "You became famous now...but maybe this case will now be an eye opener for many people before starting new things. Hope you also gain success in your career ahead whatever you choose to do." Another commented, "Don't let others decide where you failed. I say it's a great success for you!"

A third said, "Things will change for sure. Sometimes things happen for a reason and good things are coming for you." A fourth stated, "This story of failure turned you into a success. Amazing."

"Take a break and restart your channel. Failure should not be a stopper; it's one step closer to success. I hope you choose this positive path and start again. Best of luck!" added a fifth.

Nalini Unagar embarked on her YouTube journey around 2021. She identifies as a "food enthusiast" and has garnered a following of over 26,000 on Instagram. "Food enthusiast sharing delicious food photos. Discussing social issues, politics, women's empowerment, and animal cruelty. Join the conversation!" reads her Instagram bio.