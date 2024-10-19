'Proud To Be Vegetarian': Food Blogger's Post On Cruelty-Free Food Sparks Debate Online

The tweet has garnered over 3.5 million views.

The online battle between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food is quite a common sight and now a similar social media post on this concept has stirred a debate. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Nalini Unagar, a food blogger, talked about her diet and how she is proud of being a vegetarian. She shared a photo of her plate, consisting of rice and dal, accompanied by a caption that read, "I'm proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty and guilt."

Her tweet was quick to receive harsh criticism and intense trolling from users, who called her out for being judgemental and insensitive. Since its posting, the tweet has garnered over 3.5 million views and several comments, with the majority of users expressing their disagreement with her perspective.

I'm proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty and guilt. pic.twitter.com/4artksAzwr — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) October 17, 2024

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "I don't understands why it has to be about cruelty Etc. Everyone has their own preference. Would you ask a carnivore animal to be vegetarian? Nature has created all of us in certain way, let's respect that and move on with life. We are built to consume plants and meat both... plants are also living things."

"Plants don't go through child labour pain; animals do. Plants don't suffer from pain; animals suffer. Plants don't have brains; animals do," the food blogger responded.

"What's proud of that??? Keep ur thoughts and ideology with you no issues. Don't tell the other side is cruel. Your mentality is more cruel than what's on a Non-vegetarian plate. Better change ur mind or change ur posts.... Coexistence is the ultimate goal in a social community," commented another user.

"I really dont understand this contest between vegetarians and non vegatarians . why can we just be thankful for any food on our plates insteadvof trying to compare. each to his own ... live and let live!" expressed one user. "Its also free from protein and other essential nutrients. Your 'pride' has resulted in majority of our country becoming skinny fat due to the excessive and sole consumption of carbohydrates," added another.

Some users also shared pictures of their non-vegetarian meals, saying that they were proud of their food choices.