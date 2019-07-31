Flight Attendant In Overhead Compartment Shocks Passengers

A pic of the flight attendant in the overhead bin was shared on Twitter.

A recent Southwest Airlines flight began on a strange note when passengers noticed something in the overhead compartment that didn't belong there - a flight attendant. A picture on Twitter by passenger Veronica Lloyd shows the flight attendant stretched out in the overhead bin of the plane during a flight from Nashville to Philadelphia.

"Is this a dream," asked Veronica while posting the picture to Twitter on Monday and tagging the airline.

She also shared a video and another picture of the flight attendant.

Veronica told Fox News she was "perplexed" by the woman's actions and notes she was in the overhead bin "for a solid 10 minutes."

"I think she was doing it to try and be funny and make the passengers laugh," she said, adding that the flight attendant eventually climbed down and was "very nice" for the rest of the flight.

Southwest Airlines said in a statement to Fox News that its employees are known for their sense of humour and the attendant was trying to have a "brief moment of fun".

"Southwest Employees are known for demonstrating their sense of humour and unique personalities. In this instance, one of our flight attendants attempted to have a brief moment of fun with customers during boarding. Of course, this is not our normal procedure, and Southwest Crews always maintain safety as their top priority," they said.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.