Fixed Lunch Breaks, 9-Hour Shifts: Gen Z Employee's Corporate Job Rant Goes Viral

A Gen Z woman's reaction to the rules at her first corporate job has sparked a discussion online about workplace culture, work pressure, and the expectations placed on young employees. Her cousin shared how she was struggling to adjust to fixed lunch breaks, limited paid leave, strict attendance rules, and a demanding manager.

The incident was shared by Sheetal on X, where she recounted a conversation with her cousin, who recently joined a corporate job. The young employee was surprised by several workplace rules and questioned how she would manage the demands of office life. "Yesterday, she called and said, “You know, we have a fixed lunch time here. We can only eat during that time. What if I get hungry earlier? And we only get 45 minutes for lunch," Sheetal wrote in her p[ost.

The employee further complained about having only three paid leaves a month and being allowed a maximum delay of 10 minutes. "The shift is 9 hours long. We have to work the entire day. And yesterday, my manager was rude to me too," the employee said.

Her frustration grew after an interaction with her manager. When Sheetal asked what had happened, her cousin explained that the manager had told her to seek help if she did not know how to do something but stressed that she should avoid mistakes because the project was crucial.

"Then she goes, 'How am I supposed to survive here? I'm already losing my aura, my mental health is COOKED and I'm gonna end up with dark circles. Girl, I didn't sign up for this," the post read further.

Sheetal said she could not stop laughing at her cousin's reaction to the realities of corporate life.

See the post here:

The post drew mixed reactions online. While some users found the young woman's complaints amusing, others questioned workplace expectations and the pressure faced by employees, particularly those starting their careers. One user wrote, "Good that she is aware and communicating boomers and millennials have taken this exploitation and abuse for so long only gen a can change this torture."

Another said, "You know what though, having a fixed lunchtime isn't necessary for adults. People all have different schedules." A third stated, "and if you want to take those 3 paid leaves, whether all together or separately, manager either deny, make faces, or ask you a million questions."