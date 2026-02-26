Five-Year-Old US Boy Spots 'Error' In Airline Pilot Manual, Earns VIP Tour From CEO

A five-year-old boy in the United States has been given a VIP tour of an airline's headquarters after he spotted what he believed was an error in a pilot training manual, according to The Metro.

William Hines, from Colorado, was reading a manual belonging to a family friend who works as a pilot for Southwest Airlines when he noticed that two cockpit display graphs did not look the same.

"I discovered that two monitors did not match, they did not match at all," William said.

Also Read | Try Searching 'Punch The Monkey' On Google, You'll Get A Fun Surprise

According to his mother, Amber, one image appeared "very, very zoomed out" while the other was zoomed in, even though they were meant to represent the same terrain display. William spent nearly two hours examining the manual, carefully comparing the diagrams.

The family friend passed on William's observations to senior officials at the airline, eventually reaching the company's chief executive, Robert Jordan.

In response, the airline invited William and his sister to visit its headquarters for a special tour. The young aviation enthusiast was also given the chance to try a cockpit simulator, as per the news report.

However, the airline later clarified that there was no actual error in the training manual, but rather a difference in how the terrain was displayed at varying zoom levels.

William, who hopes to become a pilot one day, regularly visits his local airport to watch aircraft and enjoys memorising aircraft models. His mother describes him as "really mechanically inclined" and naturally curious about how things work.