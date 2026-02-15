Wheelchair User Alleges Southwest Airlines Left Her Stranded In Airport Restroom: "Caused Emotional Distress"

Mary Lynn Ellison, a 64-year-old wheelchair user with a severe panic disorder, has filed a federal lawsuit against Southwest Airlines, alleging that the airline "abandoned" her in an airport restroom during a connection at Hartsfield - Jackson Atlanta International Airport in February 2024. The abandonment triggered an "immediate and severe" mental health crisis, causing intense panic and physical symptoms that have persisted for two years, the lawsuit claims.

"Southwest's conduct was extreme and outrageous, going beyond all possible bounds of decency, including the conscious abandonment of a known disabled passenger mid-connection after repeated requests for help," the lawsuit filed on February 11 states.

What happened?

The incident happened on February 11, 2024, when Ellison arrived at Hartsfield -Jackson Atlanta International Airport for a connecting flight with Southwest Airlines. She had requested wheelchair assistance while booking her ticket, and the request was confirmed on her boarding pass.

However, according to the complaint, a Southwest employee allegedly refused to provide the assistance despite clear documentation that she required a wheelchair and escort to navigate the terminal and make her connection. The complaint claims the employee was rude and dismissive, leaving Ellison without support. She was reportedly forced to sit on the terminal floor and was unable to easily access water or medication, putting her at risk of a panic episode.

"[Ellison] was left standing and then forced to sit on the terminal floor. She needed water and access to medication. The failure to provide assistance put [Ellison] at immediate risk of a panic episode and functional breakdown," the complaint states.

After a prolonged delay, a courtesy cart transported her part of the way, but the driver allegedly left her stranded near a restroom. This, the complaint says, "was a particularly severe failure because it placed [Ellison] in a vulnerable state with no reliable means to return to the gate."

When she sought help again, she was told a previously available wheelchair had been taken. A wheelchair and escort finally arrived shortly before boarding, allowing her to catch the flight. When she later reported the incident, Southwest allegedly claimed she had stayed in the restroom "too long" and offered her a $150 travel voucher. However, the legal team said the "nominal” amount did not address [her] damages and did not constitute a reasonable resolution."

She is now seeking policy changes, damages for emotional distress, medical expenses, and legal fees. Southwest Airlines has declined to comment on the specific allegations, citing pending litigation.

In the US, airlines handle disability assistance at airports, whereas in Europe, it's typically the airport authorities' responsibility. A notable case in 2019 involved Southwest Airlines, which was sued by a wheelchair-bound woman who was left to soil herself after a gate agent refused to assist her to the bathroom, citing distance. The case was settled out of court.