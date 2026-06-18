Father's Day 2026: All You Need To Know About Date, History And Significance

When is Father's Day 2026? In most countries that follow the US tradition, including India, Canada, and the United Kingdom, Father's Day falls on the third Sunday of June. For 2026, that's Sunday, June 21. Some countries mark it on different dates. For example, Australia celebrates on the first Sunday in September, and Brazil on the second Sunday in August. But the majority celebrate it on the third Sunday of June.

Father's Day 2026: History

Father's Day started in the early 1900s to celebrate fathers, and also as a counterpart to Mother's Day. It is widely believed that the push came from Sonora Smart Dodd in Washington State, who wanted to honour her father, a Civil War veteran who raised six children alone after his wife died. She proposed the idea in 1909, and the first celebration was held in Spokane, Washington, on June 19, 1910. The idea spread slowly. It took decades for Father's Day to gain national recognition in the US. President Lyndon B Johnson issued a proclamation in 1966, and in 1972, President Richard Nixon made it a permanent federal holiday, observed on the third Sunday of June.

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Father's Day 2026: Why it matters

Father's Day is a chance to recognise the role of fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers, and father figures. It highlights care, guidance, sacrifice, and the quiet, steady support that shapes families. Beyond cards and gifts, it's about acknowledging the emotional labour and everyday effort fathers put in, from fixing problems to showing up consistently.

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Celebrate the day with these 10 unique Father's Day Quotes

1. A father is the compass that doesn't point north, but points you toward becoming your best self. Happy Father's Day

2. Happy Father's Day!!! Dads don't always say "I love you" - they say it by showing up, fixing what's broken, and staying late.

3. Fatherhood is teaching someone to ride a bike, then letting go and pretending you're not scared.

4. The best inheritance a father can leave is a child who knows they were loved without conditions. Happy Father's Day!

5. A dad's strength isn't in how loud he speaks, but in how steady he stays when things fall apart.

6. Fathers are the quiet architects - they build confidence in us long before we notice.

7. Happy Father's Day! You don't realise how much your dad taught you until you catch yourself saying his exact words.

8. A father's love is the kind that stays after the applause ends and the room gets quiet.

9. Dads turn scraped knees into stories and bad days into lessons without making it feel like a lecture. Happy Father's Day!

10. The measure of a father isn't in perfection, but in how often he tries again tomorrow. Happy Father's Day!