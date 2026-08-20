Chinese Firm's Robot Beats Usain Bolt's Record On Camera, Internet Surprised

Chinese robotics company Unitree has unveiled a new humanoid robot called "Superman", claiming it can run at a top speed of 12.66 metres per second, or about 45.6 kilometres per hour. The company showed the robot in a video released on Monday. Unitree said the machine was developed in just over three months and still has room for further improvements.

The claimed speed is slightly higher than the fastest speed recorded by Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt. During his world record 100-metre run in Berlin in 2009, Bolt reached an estimated peak speed of 12.42 metres per second. Superman also demonstrated a standing jump of about two metres. Unitree said the robot has legs measuring 0.85 metres and can make the jump from a standing position.

Watch the video here:

However, the robot's performance claims have not been independently verified. The comparison with Bolt is also based on peak speed rather than a full race. Bolt's 12.42 metres per second was measured over part of his record-breaking race, while Unitree has presented its own figure from a robot test.

The launch comes at an important time for Unitree. The Hangzhou-based company is preparing to trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market after raising about 6.1 billion yuan, or roughly $905 million, in its initial public offering.

Unitree has become one of the leading companies in the growing humanoid robot industry. The company said earlier this month that it had produced about 18,000 bipedal humanoid robots across its models.