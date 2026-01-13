Florist Goes Viral For Creative Cauliflower Bouquet, Turns Vegetables Into A Unique Gift

Love doesn't always have to come in petals. A florist from Faridabad has turned heads online by creating bouquets entirely out of vegetables, offering a fun and clever twist on the traditional gift. This unique idea is specifically designed for those who want to give a unique and special gift at home, without having to face questions from their parents.

Cauliflower Bouquet Becomes Internet Discussion

On Instagram, @dpsainiflorist_bakers_ shared a video in which the florist can be seen carefully arranging cauliflower into a beautiful bouquet. The post was captioned, "Ab dekhte hain kaise nahi lekar jaati."

Watch Video Here:

Fresh cilantro leaves are placed around the cauliflower, and the entire bouquet is decorated with ribbons, leaves, and tape to make it resemble a real bouquet.

Social Media Reaction

DP Saini Florist and Baker, Faridabad, is behind this creative idea. Instagram users called the cauliflower bouquet fun and unique. Many people appreciated the florist's smart idea, while some even made fun of him for gifting vegetables instead of flowers.

One user commented, "It's so pretty."

Another user noted, "Flowers be like: What will happen to us now?"

"It is even more beautiful than a bunch of red roses," added a third user.