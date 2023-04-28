Fake Blood, Fake Tooth, and Weight Loss Surgery Guide: Bizarre Things People Left Behind In Uber Cabs

The strange items that people left in Uber cabs.

A fog machine, some bowling rags, and an ankle monitor are among the most unique items on the list of items that Uber riders left behind absent-mindedly, the ride-hailing app said in a report.

Wallets, headphones, clothing, phones, backpacks and purses, and jewellery topped the list of most commonly forgotten items in Uber cabs across the world.

"Clothing, phones, keys, and wallets topped the list once again of the most commonly forgotten items, but as always, riders have been leaving their unique (and sometimes quite unusual!) items behind, too. This year, we saw folks forget everything from a Danny DeVito Christmas ornament to a fog machine to six cheesecakes-and that's just to name a few," according to the 2023 edition of the 'Lost and Found Index' released by Uber.

The index offers an insight into the most frequently forgotten items, the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the year when Uber riders tend to be most forgetful.

Backed by rider insights and armed with tons of data, the Lost and Found Index aims to educate riders (in a fun yet informative way) about Uber's in-app options available to them at the tap of a button, in case they lose or forget something in their cab during their trip.

Lost items seemed to peak on certain days. The index revealed that "in the U.S., some of the most forgetful days of the week are Saturday and Sunday."

Here is the list of the most commonly forgotten and most unique lost items:

The 10 most commonly forgotten items:

Clothing Phones Backpacks and purses Wallets Headphones Jewelry Keys Books Laptops Watches

The 50 most unique lost items:

Danny DeVito Christmas ornament MY DOG IS IN THE CAR!!! A toy poodle. Blue cap that says 'i love the smell of jet fuel in the morning' Fog machine Some bowling rags Ankle monitor My unicycle 16 oz of fake blood A printer and remote-controlled vibrator A pin with Jesus holding slice of pizza Small camping stove and my funeral pamphlets Stainless steel gua sha tool Cat collar that says 'Maui' on it My calculator and my tacos Small stone carved whales Sentimental green pen Statue of Liberty green foam crown A lightsaber Tamagotchi, light blue, egg shaped. And nuts. My hamsters are in her car Hermes scarves 1/2 a gallon of Fireball Mannequin wig head 6 cheesecakes My happy sauce Britney spears fantasy perfume 'Taming of the Shrew' by Shakespeare 2 fingernails A fire sword. A small, felt, stuffed animal that I made Two painted rat traps Tattoo ink and gold antlers A power of attorney document issued by Turkish consulate 2 Pet Turtles Packets and bundles of fake hair I lost my girlfriend Bidet lotion and chicken wings I left a slab of bluefin tuna for sushi on the floorboard of the back seat. One Gucci loafer Rash cream An important pregnancy test Self-respect, mostly. A feather Foley catheter insertion tray kit Slushy machine Paintings of my wife Weight loss surgery guide Horns and a viking helmet My friends fake tooth