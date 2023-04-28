Fake Blood, Fake Tooth, and Weight Loss Surgery Guide: Bizarre Things People Left Behind In Uber Cabs

The 2023 Uber Lost & Found Index provides a snapshot of riders most commonly forgotten and most unique lost items.

A fog machine, some bowling rags, and an ankle monitor are among the most unique items on the list of items that Uber riders left behind absent-mindedly, the ride-hailing app said in a report.

Wallets, headphones, clothing, phones, backpacks and purses, and jewellery topped the list of most commonly forgotten items in Uber cabs across the world.

"Clothing, phones, keys, and wallets topped the list once again of the most commonly forgotten items, but as always, riders have been leaving their unique (and sometimes quite unusual!) items behind, too. This year, we saw folks forget everything from a Danny DeVito Christmas ornament to a fog machine to six cheesecakes-and that's just to name a few," according to the 2023 edition of the 'Lost and Found Index' released by Uber.

The index offers an insight into the most frequently forgotten items, the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the year when Uber riders tend to be most forgetful.

Backed by rider insights and armed with tons of data, the Lost and Found Index aims to educate riders (in a fun yet informative way) about Uber's in-app options available to them at the tap of a button, in case they lose or forget something in their cab during their trip.

Lost items seemed to peak on certain days. The index revealed that "in the U.S., some of the most forgetful days of the week are Saturday and Sunday."

Here is the list of the most commonly forgotten and most unique lost items:

The 10 most commonly forgotten items:

  1. Clothing
  2. Phones 
  3. Backpacks and purses
  4. Wallets
  5. Headphones
  6. Jewelry 
  7. Keys
  8. Books 
  9. Laptops
  10. Watches

The 50 most unique lost items:

  1. Danny DeVito Christmas ornament 
  2. MY DOG IS IN THE CAR!!! A toy poodle.
  3. Blue cap that says 'i love the smell of jet fuel in the morning'
  4. Fog machine
  5. Some bowling rags
  6. Ankle monitor
  7. My unicycle
  8. 16 oz of fake blood
  9. A printer and remote-controlled vibrator
  10. A pin with Jesus holding slice of pizza
  11. Small camping stove and my funeral pamphlets
  12. Stainless steel gua sha tool  
  13. Cat collar that says 'Maui' on it 
  14. My calculator and my tacos
  15. Small stone carved whales
  16. Sentimental green pen
  17. Statue of Liberty green foam crown
  18. A lightsaber
  19. Tamagotchi, light blue, egg shaped. And nuts.
  20. My hamsters are in her car
  21. Hermes scarves 
  22. 1/2 a gallon of Fireball 
  23. Mannequin wig head
  24. 6 cheesecakes 
  25. My happy sauce
  26. Britney spears fantasy perfume
  27. 'Taming of the Shrew' by Shakespeare
  28. 2 fingernails
  29. A fire sword.
  30. A small, felt, stuffed animal that I made
  31. Two painted rat traps
  32. Tattoo ink and gold antlers
  33. A power of attorney document issued by Turkish consulate 
  34. 2 Pet Turtles 
  35. Packets and bundles of fake hair
  36. I lost my girlfriend 
  37. Bidet
  38. lotion and chicken wings
  39. I left a slab of bluefin tuna for sushi on the floorboard of the back seat.
  40. One Gucci loafer
  41. Rash cream
  42. An important pregnancy test
  43. Self-respect, mostly. 
  44. A feather 
  45. Foley catheter insertion tray kit 
  46. Slushy machine
  47. Paintings of my wife
  48. Weight loss surgery guide
  49. Horns and a viking helmet
  50. My friends fake tooth
