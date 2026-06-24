"Excited Every Day": Microsoft Employee's Viral Video Praises Workplace Culture

In an era where workplace burnout and corporate fatigue frequently dominate professional discussions, a Microsoft employee is going viral online by sharing why she still looks forward to her daily commute after more than half a decade with the company.

Deepika Koul, who works at the technology giant's Bengaluru office and regularly shares insights into corporate life on Instagram, posted a video reflecting on her five-year milestone. Rather than focusing on standard corporate benefits or the prestige of working for a global brand, Ms Koul dedicated her viral message entirely to the internal culture created by her colleagues.

"It has been more than five years and I have been walking into the same office and I still get excited to walk in," she said in the video broadcast to her followers. Recognising that long-term corporate enthusiasm can be rare, she added: "Strange, right? But it is not because of the name on the building but because of what happens inside it."

According to Ms Koul, the true value of her workplace lies in everyday interactions. She praised the office environment for fostering honest brainstorming sessions and hosting real, substantive conversations. She also emphasised that her peers push her to achieve personal growth rather than forcing her into fierce competition.

The positive impact of this environment extends directly to her mental wellbeing on difficult days. She noted that whenever she enters the building with a "cloudy head", she leaves with much greater clarity. Similarly, on days when she feels low, she finds herself walking out feeling lighter.

Concluding her video, she urged other professionals to value supportive environments if they are lucky enough to find them, stating that such experiences are a genuine culture rather than a standard company perk. "If you have a place that makes you better just by showing up, do not take it for granted," she said. "I know I do not."

The post has sparked widespread engagement on social media, with thousands of professionals praising her perspective and discussing the vital role that collaborative, empathetic workplace environments play in long-term career satisfaction.