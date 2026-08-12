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From 6 CGPA To Rs 90 Lakh: How Naman Bansal Turned Rejections Into A Microsoft Job

Naman Bansal overcame a low college CGPA and multiple rejections by focusing on his programming skills to build a successful tech career.

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From 6 CGPA To Rs 90 Lakh: How Naman Bansal Turned Rejections Into A Microsoft Job
Bansal's journey highlights how skills can trump weak academics in tech.
  • Naman Bansal completed B.Tech with a CGPA of around 6 from JIIT Noida
  • He was ineligible for campus placements and faced multiple internship rejections
  • Rejected by Adobe HR despite good rounds due to low academic score
How do I get a referral if I have no industry connections?

A low college CGPA can often feel like the end of the road for students looking to build a career. But the story of Naman Bansal shows that academic scores do not always decide where a person can reach.

According to the Bansal's Linkedin profile and information on X, he completed his B.Tech from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (JIIT), Noida, with an overall CGPA of around 6. Because of his low score, he was reportedly not eligible to sit for even a single campus placement opportunity during college.

His CGPA also became a hurdle while applying for internships. He reportedly applied to several companies but faced multiple rejections. One of the biggest setbacks came when he applied for an internship at Adobe. Despite performing well in the first two rounds, he was rejected by HR because of his academic score.

Instead of allowing these rejections to stop him, Bansal focused on the skills he had built. He was reportedly strong in programming and had achieved the Candidate Master title on Codeforces, a popular competitive programming platform.

Since his CGPA was a weakness, he chose to highlight his technical skills, college and branch on his resume rather than focusing on his academic score. Through a referral, he eventually secured an internship at MakeMyTrip.

That internship became an important turning point. Having MakeMyTrip on his resume helped him land a full-time opportunity at investment banking firm DE Shaw. Later, after gaining professional experience, he reportedly received an opportunity from Adobe, the same company that had earlier rejected him for an internship. He joined Adobe as a Member of Technical Staff and worked there for about two years.

Today, Bansal is reportedly working as an SDE-2 at Microsoft, with compensation of around Rs 90 lakh per annum.

His journey highlights an important lesson, a weak academic record can create obstacles, but strong skills, persistence, experience and the right opportunities can help overcome them.

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