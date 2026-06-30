European Woman Praises India's Culture Of Celebrating Small Milestones In Everyday Life

A European woman living in India has shared a heartwarming observation about a social habit that she says makes everyday life in the country feel special. In a video posted on Instagram, she spoke about how people in India celebrate even small personal milestones by congratulating one another.

The woman, named Gabi, said she was pleasantly surprised to see people congratulating others for buying a new phone, scooty or car. She said that she had never seen this happen in Europe and found the gesture thoughtful and positive.

Watch Video Here:

In the video, Gabi said that she is European and now lives in India. She said she realised that people in India congratulate one another when they buy a new phone, a new scooty or a new car. She added that she had never seen that happening in Europe and said she loved the practice because she found it interesting, positive, and kind. She also invited people to share in the comments what other occasions people in India usually congratulate one another for. Gabi said she would continue sharing more differences she notices between Europe and India in future videos.

The video was shared with the caption, "I love how people in India celebrate these moments."

Social Media Reaction

The clip has drawn a few reactions, with several users explaining that celebrating even small achievements and milestones is deeply woven into Indian social life.

One user commented, "In India we people find happy moments even in small things that makes India more beautiful."

Another user noted, "We celebrate and enjoy the happiness in small act of daily life."

"Love is our language," added a third user.