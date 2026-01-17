Entrepreneur Grants 1-Month Paid Leave To Employee To Care For Ailing Mother, Wins Plaudits

An Indian entrepreneur is receiving plaudits from social media users after granting a month-long paid leave to an employee who needed to take care of her ailing mother. Divye Agarwal, co-founder of the social media growth company Bingelabs, took to LinkedIn to share the story where he highlighted how the employee came back to work with renewed vigour and better work output.

"Someone on the team needed a month off last year. Her mother was sick. Needed full-time care. She asked if she could take the time," wrote Agarwal, adding that the employee started explaining how she would work evenings and stay available for calls, making the arrangement work somehow.

Despite the proposal, Agarwal said his team decided to give the employee an extended leave without any terms and conditions.

"She looked surprised. Like she was expecting conditions. There weren't any. Two client projects got delayed. We moved work around. It wasn't ideal," Agarwal said.

After the employee returned to work, Agarwal mentioned that she shipped some of the best work the company had done all year.

"I don't think it was because she felt she owed us. I think it was because she stopped wondering if we meant it when we said we'd support her."

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Such A Morale Booster'

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded Agarwal for his decision, adding that employees feel more motivated when the management stands by them in tough times.

"This really stands out, in the world where the advertising/media culture punishes you for every unbilled hours, or not showing up," said one user, while another added: "And that's why culture is not a poster on the wall, but how you show up to every decision!"

A third commented: "This is such a morale booster for any employee when leadership truly means what they say about being transparent and supportive."

A fourth said: "A startup I worked with told all of us that we could take a leave anytime we need. Needless to say the leaves were minimal and creativity the highest."