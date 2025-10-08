Employees Asked To Pay Rs 1,200 For Mandatory Diwali Bash, Internet Reacts

A Reddit post has gone viral after an employee shared a screenshot of an internal office chat, revealing that employees were being asked to contribute money for a mandatory Diwali celebration. The post, titled "This is embarrassing for a company," has triggered widespread debate online about workplace culture and expectations in Indian offices.

According to the screenshot, the management informed staff that a Diwali party would be held in October, with "100% attendance mandatory with your teams." However, shortly after this announcement, a message followed stating that each employee must contribute Rs 1,200 for the event, while team leads were expected to pay Rs 2,000.

The Reddit user criticised the move, writing, "Imagine asking money from your employees to give a boring party and the venue is bad too."

One particular message from the chat "Back to your seat in next 5 min" drew sharp reactions in the comments, with many netizens calling it authoritarian and unprofessional.

The post has sparked discussions around employee rights, voluntary participation, and the growing concern over forced social obligations in the corporate world.

How Netizens Reacted It The Post?

A social media user raised a question and wrote, "what if some employees don't want to attend the party and would be absent or at hometown and what about non alcoholic employees?"

Reacting to the message of "Back to your seat", another user wrote, "Mam may I go to washroom."

"Why is it mandatory to attend? Shouldn't that be a choice? What will happen if someone skips it and doesn't pay anything," commented a fourth user.