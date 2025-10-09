"Peace President" Trump Weighs His Prospect Of Winning Nobel Prize

The White House pegged him as 'The Peace President' on Thursday, even as Donald Trump himself seemed sceptical about his prospects of winning the Nobel Peace Prize despite his claim of settling 'seven' global conflicts. The US President, who has repeatedly taken credit for brokering peace between India and Pakistan-- despite New Delhi's denial-- has hinted that the Norwegian Nobel Committee "will find a reason” to not consider him for the global recognition that he believes should belong to him.

This came after Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to a deal for the first phase of a ceasefire in Gaza, after days of indirect talks in Egypt.

When asked by a reporter at the White House about his chances of winning the prize that is set to be announced on Friday, Trump said, "I have no idea... Marco (Secretary of State Rubio) would tell you we settled seven wars. We're close to settling an eighth. I think we'll end up settling the Russia situation...I don't think anybody in history has settled that many," he said, referring to Washington's efforts to broker peace between Israel and Hamas and between Russia and Ukraine.

Several countries had nominated Trump, but he expressed concern that "perhaps they'll (the Nobel Committee) find a reason not to give it to me."

While Trump remained doubtful about his prospects, the White House went ahead and shared an image of the Republican leader with the caption, "The Peace President".

THE PEACE PRESIDENT. pic.twitter.com/bq3nMvuiSd — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 9, 2025

The Republican leader has long wanted the Nobel Peace Prize, often questioning why his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, was given the award in his first year in office. In comparison, he has often touted his peace agreement record, which he claims is probably bigger than other leaders.

Many around Trump, who is known to be gullible to flattery, have made a fanfare of nominating him for the award, even after its deadline ended on January 31. Trump was also nominated during his first term, but did not win.

Among the nations that nominated Trump for the Nobel Prize is Pakistan. On June 20, Islamabad announced it would recommend Trump's name for a Nobel Peace Prize for his "decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis."

This was after Trump claimed he brokered peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours following the military confrontation in May. India did not give the US credit for the ceasefire. New Delhi has maintained that a ceasefire was reached after the Pakistani Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called his Indian counterpart and requested an immediate truce, as Pakistan was desperate following India's strikes.