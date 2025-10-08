Festive Fun Or Wallet Burn? Company Asks Employees To Pay For Diwali Bash

The employees at an Indian firm were in for a festive surprise until they received a WhatsApp message that ruined the vibe. Hoping that the costs would be borne by the office, the employees were caught off guard when they were asked to pitch in for the annual Diwali bash.

"Imagine asking money from your employees to give a boring party, and the venue is bad too," a Reddit user wrote, sharing a screenshot of the WhatsApp chat.

At first, the employees were asked to return to their desks, followed by a message about the Diwali contributions.

The message said that 100 per cent attendance was mandatory for bosses and their teams at the Diwali party. Managers were instructed to collect Rs 1,200 from each team member and Rs 2,000 from the leads. Another message stated, "Everyone has to give 1200 per person for the same."

To make the mandatory contribution a little more palatable, the notice added, "Booze on the house".

What's usually a time for lights, sweets, and laughter has now become a heated debate online, with users questioning why such parties are made compulsory to attend.

One person commented, "Why is it mandatory to attend? Shouldn't that be a choice? What will happen if someone skips it and doesn't pay anything?"

Another wrote, "BOOZE ON THE HOUSE? After collecting 1200 INR? If you can, please shame the company in public. We will definitely avoid them & post reviews on Glassdoor on your behalf."

"How is it booze on the house, if they are taking contributions?" wrote the next.

"'Back to your seats' and 'everyone has to give' gives a strong boarding school vibes," commented another.

Last month, the Department of Finance issued instructions to all government departments, ministries, and public sector organisations, including Central public sector enterprises (PSUs), public sector banks, and financial institutions, not to spend money on gifts or related items for Diwali or other festivals.