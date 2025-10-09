The Dramatic Operation Behind Pharma Owner's Arrest In Cough Syrup Tragedy

The pharmaceutical company owner, the key accused in the cough syrup tragedy that has claimed over a dozen children's lives in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested by the state police after a dramatic midnight operation. Ranganathan Govindan owns Sresan Pharma, which manufactured the Coldrif syrup. At least 20 children had died in Chhindwara after consuming the cough syrup that was found to contain a highly poisonous substance beyond permissible limits.

Ranganathan and his wife had been on the run since the tragedy came to light. He was caught in Chennai around 1:30 am on Thursday.

Acting on precise intelligence, a special police team from Madhya Pradesh, led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Parasia, had reached Chennai on October 5, barely a day after an FIR was registered against the pharmaceutical company. The team comprised female officers, cyber experts, and drug inspectors to handle technical aspects of the investigation.

After his arrest, Ranganathan was taken to Sresan Pharma's Kancheepuram factory, and crucial documents were seized. The police are now seeking a transit remand from a Chennai court to bring Ranganathan to Chhindwara for interrogation.

The operation to arrest Ranganathan was meticulously planned, according to police sources. From tracking his vehicles to monitoring his residence and bank transactions, investigators pieced together his movements step by step. Their efforts culminated in a swift arrest that could finally unlock the truth behind one of India's most horrifying drug scandals.

A day earlier, Chhindwara police had announced a Rs 20,000 reward for information leading to Ranganathan's arrest.

Sresan Pharmaceuticals, a Chennai-based manufacturer of the 'Coldrif' cough syrup, has been under the scanner after the syrup was linked to the death of 20 children and severe illness in several others.

Investigations have so far revealed that the company was registered as a private limited firm in 1990 but was struck off the Ministry of Corporate Affairs register. Yet, it continued operating under a proprietary structure, raising serious questions about regulatory oversight.

The company, which claimed to "trade" in syrups, tonics, and herbal formulations, is now facing accusations of gross negligence and violation of drug manufacturing standards.

Police sources said that after Ranganathan's arrest, the investigation will widen to cover the entire supply chain, including chemical suppliers, stockists, and medical representatives, to identify every link in the deadly network that allowed the toxic syrup to reach the unsuspecting children.